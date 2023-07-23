- World Cup winner won't sign new deal in France
- Into final 12 months of current contract
- Offer from the Middle East now on the table
WHAT HAPPENED? The France international forward is generating intense speculation regarding his future at Paris Saint-Germain. The World Cup winner has made it clear that he will not be signing a new deal at Parc des Princes, meaning that he is due to become a free agent in 2024.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are now open to selling Mbappe, having left him out of their pre-season tour to Asia, with talk of interest from the likes of Real and Arsenal refusing to go away. Now, Tancredi Palmeri claims that Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal have joined the chase. They are reportedly open to paying Mbappe €200m-a-year, while offering the same figure to PSG in terms of a transfer fee.
AND WHAT'S MORE: It is claimed that said offer also includes the option for Mbappe to leave the Middle East for Spain in 2024 – with Madrid the only side that can trigger that clause. The prolific 24-year-old is reportedly reluctant to leave for Saudi Arabia, but the get-out option put to him by Al-Hilal may appeal as he runs the risk of being frozen out in Paris for 12 months.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
Getty Images
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? The expectation is that Mbappe will end up at Santiago Bernabeu at some stage – despite having previously snubbed interest from Madrid to head for Paris in 2017 and pen a new contract in the summer of 2022.