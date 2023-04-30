Kylian Mbappe & Lionel Messi unable to prevent PSG hitting historic low in Qatari-backed era after conceding three times against Lorient

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi were unable to prevent Paris Saint-Germain from hitting a historic low in their shock 3-1 defeat to Lorient.

Ligue 1 champions stunned on home soil

Never recovered from slow start

Superstars unable to turn the tide

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Ligue 1 champions opened their latest fixture with a star-studded starting XI, but things started to unravel quickly at Parc des Princes. Lorient opened the scoring in the 15th minute, before Achraf Hakimi collected a second yellow card in the 20th. Mbappe pulled a bizarre goal back for PSG, but Bamba Dieng had the last word as he wrapped up the points for the visitors two minutes from time. With the game ending 3-1, PSG conceded three goals in a defeat on home soil for the first time since their Qatari owners arrived in 2011.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG remain eight points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table for now, with Marseille boasting a game in hand, and will believe that they still have more than enough to successfully defend their domestic crown.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen how many superstars will still be at PSG next season, with questions continuing to be asked of how long Messi – as his contract runs down – and Neymar – with transfer talk being ramped up – will be sticking around in the French capital.