Kylian Mbappe is “the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo”, says Daniel Bravo, with the PSG forward currently “the best player in the world”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward continues to rewrite the history books at just 24 years of age, with Mbappe already lifting the World Cup along with four Ligue 1 titles. His latest outing at club level saw him become Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading scorer, with his record-breaking 201st goal recorded in just 247 appearances. He is now considered to be the finest talent on the planet, ready to follow in the illustrious footsteps of all-time greats Messi and Ronaldo – who boast 12 Ballons d’Or between them.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former PSG star Bravo, who spent seven years at Parc des Princes between 1989 and 1996, has told Telefoot of Mbappe: “He is so intelligent that he knows what he needs to do to improve. So we don’t know where he can go. For me, he is the heir to Messi-Ronaldo. Today, for me, he is the best player in the world. He makes his partners better. He gives strength to the team. It scares the opponent, who is forced to retreat a little more.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG will need Mbappe to be at his talismanic best when they return to Champions League action on Wednesday, with Christophe Galtier’s side heading to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich trailing 1-0 on aggregate in their heavyweight last-16 encounter. Bravo added: “We may have regretted that he was not there from the start of PSG-Bayern. But he will be there when he returns and I think that can change everything. I’m sure Paris can qualify now because Kylian will be there.”

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe took in just 33 minutes off the bench during a first leg clash with Bayern, as he was eased back from injury, but he should be unleashed from the start in Munich as PSG seek to take another step towards bringing their long wait for an elusive European title to a close.