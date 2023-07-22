Kylian Mbappe to Chelsea?! Blues exploring possibility of pulling off sensational transfer for PSG contract rebel

Chelsea are exploring a staggering move for Paris Saint-Germain contract rebel Kylian Mbappe amid rival interest from Real Madrid and Al-Hilal.

WHAT HAPPENED? RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins reports that Chelsea are exploring the viability of a deal for Mbappe this summer. The player has reportedly been placed up for sale by PSG, after he was omitted from their pre-season tour squad, and Real Madrid have long been touted as his likeliest destination. Chelsea, of course, finished 12th in the Premier League last season and will not be playing European football next term.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe is also said to have interest from Al-Hilal, who are willing to pay €200 million (£173m/$222m) to sign him this summer, despite his contract expiring at the end of the coming season. It remains to be seen if Chelsea would be capable of matching such a figure. PSG have actually offered Mbappe a world-record 10-year deal worth €1bn (£865m/$1.1bn) in a last-ditch bid to convince him to stay.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Al-Hilal offer would also earn Mbappe €400m (£346m/$445m) over the course of the season and they would be willing to sell him on to Real Madrid next summer. The report also makes the claim that the striker wants to stay for another season before leaving for the Bernabeu on a free next summer.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's future looks some way off being decided, and it is likely to be one of the stories of the summer.