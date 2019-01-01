Krafth completes £5m Newcastle move on four-year contract

The Sweden international defender has moved to St James' Park from Ligue 1 side Amiens and committed to a long-term deal on Tyneside

Newcastle have completed the £5 million capture of international defender Emil Krafth.

The 25-year-old right-back has penned a four-year contract with the Magpies are sealing a switch from .

He had only linked up with the outfit on a permanent basis earlier this summer after enjoying a productive loan spell with the club in 2018-19.

Newcastle have swooped in to steal him away from on the back of that agreement and will be hoping to see him complete a seamless transition to life in the Premier League.

Krafth, who has previously spent time with the likes of Helsingborgs and , is looking forward to starting a new adventure in .

He told NUFC TV: "It feels really good. It's been a busy couple of days, but finally I'm here. I'm very happy to sign for Newcastle and I can't wait to start training with the guys.



"When a Premier League team wants to sign you, of course you are happy. I know Newcastle is a big club, so I'm very happy to sign here and to be here right now.

"It’s a good moment in my career to take a step forward. The plans Newcastle had for me, I felt like they was fitting me perfectly, so that was why I chose Newcastle."

Krafth has become Newcastle’s fourth signing of the summer and first on transfer deadline day.

He joins fellow new boys Joelinton, Jetro Williems and Allan Saint-Maximin on Tyneside.

The Magpies have also brought in a new manager this summer, with Steve Bruce delighted to have got another fresh face over the line as he seeks to make his side competitive in 2019-20.

Bruce said of Krafth: "We're pleased to bring him here.

Article continues below

"He turned 25 last week and has great experience, with more than 20 caps for Sweden and having played in the top flight in three different countries

"He's a good height for a full-back, speaks excellent English and is a very good player. He's a really good acquisition."

It could be that more arrivals are welcomed to St James’ Park before the deadline passes, with Newcastle looking to bolster their ranks ahead of a Premier League season opener against on Sunday.