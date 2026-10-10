Kompany on Neuer's mistake: he is not 20 years old

Vincent Kompany leapt to the defence of Manuel Neuer after the goalkeeper's error gifted Augsburg a goal inside eight seconds, with Bayern Munich held to a 2-2 draw on Saturday in the fifth round of the German league at the WWK Arena.

Kompany said, during the press conference after the match: "I was actually looking at the other side of the pitch when it happened (Neuer's error). I know what it is like for a player, this happens. If he were a goalkeeper of twenty years of age, then as a manager you would have work to do with him. But Manu is around my age, and he knows how to deal with the situation".

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He added: "We always stand together as a team. The match is over now and we cannot change it. Only the next match is what matters now".

Asked whether Jonas Urbig might start in goal against Norway's Viking on Tuesday in the Champions League, Kompany replied: "I will not say anything about that. We have just played. The focus was on Augsburg only. We will see about the next match".

"Offside is offside"

On the controversial decision to disallow a goal for Luis Diaz for offside, Kompany said: "Offside is offside. We do not need to complicate everything more than it already is... It was a day on which everything was decided by the details and the millimetres. We also blame ourselves in some situations. It was a lovely match for the spectators. Our fans celebrated 6 times, but only two goals were counted. It was an emotional match".

Robin Fellhauer put Augsburg ahead with the fastest goal in Bundesliga history. Ismael Saibari equalised in the 55th minute before Rodrigo Ribeiro restored the hosts' lead in the 64th. Substitute Nathanael Brown then levelled it for the visitors in the 80th minute.

Four Bayern Munich goals were ruled out for offside across the afternoon.



