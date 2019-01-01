Klopp: Usually I'm half-p*ssed 20 mins after the game!

The Liverpool boss has his first trophy with the Reds, after claiming Champions League glory, but had no drink to toast with during the celebrations

manager Jurgen Klopp is accustomed to winning trophies, but a crown is his first with the Reds and he admits he is normally “half-p*ssed” during the celebrations.

A long wait for major silverware at Anfield is finally over after seven years.

Klopp had led his side to three major finals prior to a meeting with in Madrid, only to come unstuck in all of them.

He now has tangible success to support the progress he has overseen on Merseyside, with Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi finding the target in a 2-0 win over Spurs.

Article continues below

Jubilant scenes from the Reds players and coaching staff greeted the final whistle at Wanda Metropolitano, but there were no alcoholic beverages to be found.

Klopp told BT Sport when quizzed on the lack of beer in his hand, which is customary in his native : “I don't know, it's usually 20 minutes after the game and I'm already half-pissed, I didn't even get a water.”

More to follow…