‘Klopp is an unbelievable boss in every way’ – Alexander-Arnold hails Liverpool’s leader

The Reds defender has paid tribute to the German tactician masterminding more trophy bids with the Premier League leaders

Jurgen Klopp is an “unbelievable” manager, admits Trent Alexander-Arnold, with “everything” about the boss screaming class.

The highly-rated German tactician has been part of the fold at Anfield since October 2015.

His ‘heavy metal’ brand of football has carried the Reds to the top of domestic, continental and global games.

It took some time for his methods to deliver tangible reward, with further final heartache suffered before getting over the line in the 2019 final.

Records have been sent tumbling by Liverpool in the current campaign, as they wait on a first league title in 30 years.

Alexander-Arnold admits Klopp has been crucial to the progress made on Merseyside, with the 52-year-old cementing a standing as one of the very best in the business.

“Unbelievable,” Alexander-Arnold told GQ when asked for his take on Klopp.

“Just everything about him in every way. His man management, as a person, as a manager. Just unbelievable.”

Quizzed on whether the Liverpool coach is the same behind the scenes as he is in the public eye – with his energetic displays on the touchline becoming the stuff of legend – Alexander-Arnold added: “He’s the same person, because I feel as though in those interviews, when you see him on the camera, you can see that he’s a loving person.

“You can see that he’s someone who cares about the people around him. He cares about his family, he cares about his players, he cares about his staff. He treats everyone as equals. He treats the captain the same as he would a young player.

“People probably have a conception of him as maybe being very emotional, heart on the sleeve. Which he is to an extent, but he knows how to control it in ways that are beneficial to everyone around him.

“He knows what needs to be said and what tone it needs to be said in, at the right time.”

Liverpool entered a coronavirus-enforced break from competitive action sat 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with Klopp’s men now hoping that a season which has promised so much can be played to a finish whenever current restrictions are lifted.