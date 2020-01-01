Klopp reveals 'empty' feeling after Liverpool's title win

The Reds boss admits he was overwhelmed after Chelsea's victory and his initial reaction wasn't what you'd expect

manager Jurgen Klopp said he initially 'felt empty inside' after the club secured the Premier League title.

Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday to hand the Reds the league title with seven games still to play.

After missing out on finishing first last year by a single point, Klopp's side have dominated this season and currently boast a 23-point lead atop the table.

Having watched the Blues narrowly beat City, the Liverpool manager revealed his initial reaction to league success involved a strange sense of emptiness but stressed he couldn't be happier.

"I am completely overwhelmed; I don’t know, it’s a mix of everything – I am relieved, I am happy, I am proud, I couldn’t be more proud of the boys," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

"How we watched the game tonight together, we knew it could happen, it couldn’t not happen, we didn’t know. We want to play football and we are really happy that we are allowed to play again – then when it happened in that moment, it was a pure explosion.

"When we counted down the last five seconds of the game, the ref counted down a little bit longer than us so we had to look at two or three more passes!

"Then it was pure...I cannot describe it. It was a really, really nice moment. Directly after it, I felt so empty inside – I cannot believe it, I am really not happy with myself in the moment that I feel like I feel, but it’s just a little bit too much in the moment. I will be fine, nobody has to worry.

"I actually couldn’t be happier; I couldn’t have dreamed of something like that and I never did before last year, honestly. We were not close enough three years ago, a year ago we were really close…what the boys have done in the last two-and-a-half years, the consistency they show is absolutely incredible and second to none.

"Honestly, I have no idea how we do that all the time. Last night, a very good example – we played a game like the stadium is fully packed and everybody is shouting ‘Liverpool’ or whatever constantly.

"It is a wonderful moment, that’s what I can say."