Jürgen Klopp, the Germany manager, has been dealt an early blow before announcing his squad for the Nations League fixtures against the Netherlands, Greece and Serbia.

Foot Mercato report that Leipzig star Assan Ouédraogo could miss Klopp's first test at the helm of the national team.

The 20-year-old midfielder picked up a fresh shoulder injury during Leipzig's 5-0 rout of Hamburg on Sunday.

He started the match but had to leave his teammates in the 35th minute after a collision with Albert Grønbæk.

The timing could hardly be worse. Klopp names his first Germany squad next Thursday.

Leipzig fear the worst, with the problem possibly linked to the same injury that kept Ouédraogo off the pitch throughout last August.

Martín Demichelis, the Leipzig manager, said: "I think it's the same injury. Things don't look promising. We need him. He is an amazing talent, both for Germany and for our club."

Injuries have plagued the midfielder ever since he joined Leipzig in 2024. He has already racked up more than 380 days on the sidelines, and this time too he may be forced to stay off the pitch for several weeks.

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