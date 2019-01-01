Klopp ‘always ready’ to take Liverpool into transfer market

The Reds boss is not ruling out further additions at Anfield, but concedes that any club will find it tricky to unearth value over the winter

Jurgen Klopp says are “always ready” to dip into the transfer market, but admits that the January window can be “difficult” to navigate.

The Reds have found value over the winter in the past, with Virgil van Dijk acquired from midway through the 2017-18 campaign.

A record-breaking £75 million deal ($97m) was required to land the Dutch defender, with asking prices always pushed up by those reluctant to part with prized assets.

That tends to force more business towards the summer, although staggered deadlines across Europe are making life tricky there also.

Klopp concedes as much and is not expecting to be busy over the coming weeks.

The German is, however, ruling nothing out and will not be replicating the sweeping statements of Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola when it comes to January reinforcements.

The Blues boss has said he will be making no additions to his ranks, with Klopp responding to those comments when asked about them: “I’m not here to speak about the Man City transfer window. This is the first time I heard that.

“Am I surprised? No. It’s not important.

“For us it is always the same; we don’t speak about it. We are pretty much always ready to try and do something if it helps us, and if not then we won’t.

“January window is maybe more difficult than the other window? I don’t know. I think the summer window is really difficult because of the different moments it closes. The summer window only hurts the English clubs, it doesn’t help them. We will see.”

Many of Klopp’s fellow managers will be looking to add in early 2020 as they seek to improve the fortunes of their respective clubs.

Big money will be invested by those at opposing ends of the table, with pressure never far away in the world of modern management.

Klopp believes things have gone too far, with Mauricio Pochettino, Unai Emery and Quique Sanchez Flores having been relieved of Premier League coaching duties over recent weeks.

He said when pressed on whether managers get enough time: “Me personally, yes. In general, I don’t know.

“I can only speak about my situation, and I never felt in doubt. In general, if you are in the job like mine then there is pressure there; you have to deliver, and if it doesn’t work out they have to try something else.

“The most important thing before you sign a manager is that the people who sign the manager look for the right things.

“There are a lot of really good managers out there but it needs to fit to the club and the ambitions. If it does, then everybody can be happy at the end.

“But in general the pressure comes too quick and the decisions are made too quick, because people are not patient enough. But I was not in that situation so far, thank God.”