Too inconsistent for Champions League qualification? Klopp downbeat on Liverpool's top-four hopes after Leeds shock

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are not consistent enough to think about Champions League qualification after the Reds were beaten by Leeds at Anfield.

Reds slumped to first home league defeat in 19 months

Currently ninth in table

Already eight points adrift of top four

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp saw his side suffer their first home league defeat in 19 months on Saturday night, as Crysencio Summerville's late strike gave struggling Leeds a deserved 2-1 victory at Anfield.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking afterwards, Klopp was asked about his side's top four prospects, telling reporters: "That is actually not my main worry. There are a lot of other worries, but of course I am not that dumb that I don’t know about distances and who is up there.

"But we cannot qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistent as we do at the moment. We have to fix that and then we will see where we will end up. We know everything is possible, or a lot of things are possible. But for that we have to win football games and we didn’t do that often enough yet."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have won only four of their first 12 games in this season's Premier League, and face a trip to third-placed Tottenham next, knowing a defeat would leave them with a mountain to climb to haul themselves back into contention.

DID YOU KNOW? Leeds' Crysencio Summerville has scored in back-to-back Premier League appearances, having failed to score in his first 12 games in the competition. He's the youngest visiting player (20y 364d) to score a winning goal at Anfield in the Premier League since Wayne Rooney in January 2005 (19y 83d).

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Before Sunday's trip to Spurs comes their final Champions League group match, at home to Napoli on Tuesday.