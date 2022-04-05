Klopp makes Liverpool history with Reds on all-time record away winning run

Jurgen Klopp has led Liverpool to a clutch of new records with a history-making Champions League quarter-final first leg win over Benfica on Tuesday.

Goals for Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz helped the Reds to victory away from home to put thems in prime position to make the semi-finals in the return leg at Anfield next weekend.

Victory also extended an impressive run of form for the Merseyside outfit that saw the club write themselves a new bit of history in the process.

What has Klopp achieved?

Under the German, Liverpool have now won each of their last eight away games in all competitions, their longest ever such winning run. They've scored 16 goals during that run, conceding just twice.

The Reds have also won five consecutive away games in their Champions League and European Cup history for just the second time, last doing so in September 1984 under Joe Fagan.

They have also beaten Benfica in a Champions League or European Cup match for the first time since October 1984, when they also won 3-1, having lost their previous three such meetings before tonight without scoring a goal in the process.

The bigger picture

Liverpool's victory on the road in Portugal puts them in a prime position to earn themselves a last four berth, as they go in search of a second Champions League crown under Klopp.

Now the German will turn his attention entirely towards coming up against Manchester City in a crucial Premier League clash this weekend.

Victory there will put the Reds in prime position for a second league title under their manager, having previously won the 2019-20 Premier League season.

