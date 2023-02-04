Klopp insists he's 'absolutely' still the right man for Liverpool as nightmare season reaches new low at Wolves

Jurgen Klopp is confident he can turn around Liverpool's fortunes, despite the Reds' awful campaign reaching a new low at Wolves.

Reds beaten 3-0 at Molineux

Result leaves them 10th in the Premier League

Klopp admits he is struggling for answers

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds were beaten 3-0 at Molineux on Saturday, their seventh league defeat of a nightmare campaign. They were two down inside 12 minutes, with a Joel Matip own goal followed by a debut strike from Craig Dawson, before Wolves skipper Ruben Neves finished the game off midway through the second half.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp was forced to listen to home fans singing "you're getting sacked in the morning" as the final stages of Saturday's game were played out, and while there is no chance of that happening, he was asked in his post-match press conference whether he still has confidence in his ability to turn things around at Anfield. "Yeah, yeah. Absolutely," he replied, although he also said that he was sick of offering excuses for his team's poor performances.

"How can I not be concerned?" he said. "I cannot sit here and say it’s all OK and we did well. It’s not. I was asked if it’s because of last season, [playing] 63 games. Yes, of course, it’s clear that it has influenced the first part of the season, but how long do we want to suffer from that? It’s February now. We had a full week to prepare, we have another eight or nine days to prepare the next one. We are fit, we are there now, some injuries yes, but today, the first 12 minutes is not allowed, and we did it anyway."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have already conceded more league goals this season than in the whole of the last one, and lost more away games than in the previous two campaigns combined. They sit 13 points off the Champions League qualification spots, and are significantly closer to the bottom of the league than they are the top.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have conceded more Premier League goals in the opening five minutes of matches than any side this season (five), while Joel Matip's own goal was the first time Wolves have scored in the first five minutes of a league game this term.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are next in Premier League action on February 13, when they host Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.