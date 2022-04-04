Klopp seeks Diaz and Jota advice as Liverpool prepare to face Benfica in Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he sought advice from Luis Diaz about upcoming opponents Benfica ahead of their Champions League visit to Portugal.

Diaz spent two and a half years playing for the Lisbon team's rivals Porto before making the switch to Anfield in January.

Liverpool will take on the Portuguese giants in the first leg of the quarter-final tie on Tuesday and the coach says he tried to get some insight from the Colombian winger.

What has been said?

Asked if Diaz had provided any information on their opponents, Klopp said at a press conference: "He tried for 10 minutes but I didn’t understand a word.

"With Vitor Matos, Pep Lijnders and Diogo Jota, we have enough experts in Portuguese football, but we did analysis as normal anyway and had a meeting this morning."

Klopp added of Benfica: "There is a lot of quality and experience in this team. It is an interesting challenge. That is how it should be. I am really happy and I am really looking forward to it."

Nunez and other threats

Darwin Nunez has been highlighted as Benfica's main threat heading into the midweek clash. The 22-year-old has scored 21 times in the Primeira Liga and a further four in the Champions League.

However, Klopp says there are other players his side must be cautious of.

"He is not the only one, they have a really good team, a really talented team, but he is good, the next one from Uruguay," Klopp said.

"I don’t know how they play together, [Edinson] Cavani, [Luis] Suarez and him and yes the goals he scored, the one against Ajax was a massive one. He did not start the last game but we expect him to score tomorrow.

"The others, I know Julian Weigl and have experience as well as with Jan Vertonghen and Nicolas Otamendi."

