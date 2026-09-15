Jürgen Klopp is ready to spring a major surprise with his first Germany squad. The new head coach has decided to hand an opportunity to Eintracht Frankfurt striker Younes Ben Talib, a move that shows his intent to inject fresh blood into Die Mannschaft.

Klopp is expected to name that squad next Thursday, his first since taking charge. Anticipation is building over the changes his selections will bring, especially as the veteran coach wants to put his own stamp on the team quickly rather than simply follow the approach of his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann.

According to "Bild", Ben Talib took a call from Klopp and learned he would join the Germany squad for the upcoming matches, a surprise few had seen coming.

Ben Talib's story carries plenty of striking detail. The 23-year-old has forced his way into the spotlight in a short space of time, having played in the lower divisions of German football just a few years ago.

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He spent last season with Elversberg before moving to Eintracht Frankfurt, where he earned his chance in the Bundesliga and made the most of it.

What a start he has made to the current campaign. Ben Talib caught the eye from the very first round, scoring three goals in Frankfurt's 3-3 draw with Union Berlin.

His brilliance didn't stop there. He went on to score again in the following match against Augsburg, becoming one of the standout names of the early season.

His most recent appearance came off the bench, yet that didn't stop Klopp from following him closely. The new Germany coach had recently visited Frankfurt's training sessions and held a number of personal conversations with the players, Ben Talib among them.

During that visit, Klopp made clear to the striker that he was already on his radar. The next step came quickly, a direct call from the coach telling him he was in the national team's plans.

A special story with Morocco

Calling up Ben Talib matters for more than just handing a new face to Germany's attack. The move also carries another dimension tied to his international future. Born in Frankfurt, the striker could have represented Morocco after the Moroccan federation showed interest in him and tried to convince him to choose the "Atlas Lions" shirt.

Ben Talib chose to wait for his chance with Germany. According to "Bild", a call from Klopp was enough to settle the matter, with the player unwilling to turn down the opportunity to work with the new Die Mannschaft coach.

Klopp's surprise, then, is twofold. He has picked a striker few expected to see in recent squads, and the decision may also close the door on the chance of ever seeing the player in a Morocco shirt.

Ben Talib won't be the only striker to catch Klopp's eye in the coming period. Indications suggest Jonathan Burkardt, another Frankfurt forward, has a strong chance of making the new coach's squad.

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Competition up front is fierce. Burkardt has become the main option given coach Adolf Hütter's reliance on a single striker in the line-up, which has pushed Ben Talib onto the bench of late.

Even so, Ben Talib's strong start was enough to convince Klopp to give him a chance. The message is clear: this coach will not rely only on well-known names or long-serving internationals.

From the outset, Klopp wants every Germany player to hear the same thing. The doors of Die Mannschaft are open to anyone who proves his worth, whatever his name or however many caps he has.

Germany face four Nations League matches during the upcoming international break. They meet the Netherlands on 24 September, then Greece on 27 September and Serbia on 1 October, before finishing against Greece again on 4 October.

These games carry special weight for Klopp. They are his first real test at the helm, a chance to apply his ideas and assess a large group of players before settling on his core line-up.