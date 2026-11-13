Kevin De Bruyne to PSV? Napoli star breaks silence on shock Eredivisie transfer links

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The future of Belgian icon Kevin De Bruyne has become the subject of intense speculation as PSV Eindhoven look to pull off a sensational January move. The 35-year-old has refused to close the door on a shock winter transfer to Eredivisie giants, with the Napoli playmaker keeping his cards close to his chest amid mounting speculation.

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De Bruyne responds to Eredivisie speculation

De Bruyne has addressed the growing reports linking him with a surprising move to PSV, though the experienced midfielder stopped short of ruling out a return to the Low Countries. Following Belgium's recent international fixture against Turkey, the 35-year-old was questioned directly about the interest from the Philips Stadion. While he refused to confirm any deal, his cryptic responses have only added fuel to the fire regarding a potential winter exit from Napoli.

"I can't say too much about it. At the moment I'm happy. I feel good, I play everything at a good level. And what comes, comes," De Bruyne explained when pressed on the matter, as quoted by HLN. The playmaker, known for his calm demeanour both on and off the pitch, appeared unfazed by the headlines. “It is not the time to talk about it now. I know how it works. There are always many rumours. I stay calm under it - you know me. I am happy with my level and how I feel physically. That is the only thing that matters,” he added.

Napoli star teases January PSV switch

When pressed on whether the admiration between himself and the Dutch giants is mutual, the Napoli star couldn’t help but crack a smile, doing little to cool the mounting transfer speculation. Delivering a characteristically brief response, the winger left the door firmly ajar with just three words: "We shall see."

That refusal to definitively shut down the rumors suggests a winter switch to Eindhoven remains a genuine possibility as the January transfer window approaches. With PSV eager to bolster their squad for the second half of the campaign, the player's cryptic stance is bound to fuel further excitement among the Eredivisie faithful ahead of the new year.

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PSV plotting a January raid

The Eredivisie leaders are reportedly eager to secure De Bruyne's services as early as the winter window rather than waiting for his contract in Naples to expire next summer. To make the move a reality, PSV would need to reach a financial agreement with Napoli, who may be tempted to cash in on the veteran rather than losing him in the summer. The prospect of landing a player of De Bruyne’s stature would represent a major coup for the Dutch top flight.

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A move to Eindhoven would also represent a homecoming of sorts for the Belgian, who has spent the twilight of his career in Italy. The proximity to his family and his roots in the border region make PSV an attractive destination for the legendary midfielder. After years at the top of the European game, the chance to lead a young, attacking PSV side under familiar coaching staff appears to be a significant draw for the player.

Van Bommel gives his blessing

Belgium national team coach Mark van Bommel is well-positioned to comment on the situation, having made a similar move late in his playing career when he left AC Milan to return to PSV in 2012. The former midfielder believes that the Eredivisie would be a perfect fit for De Bruyne’s technical style. Van Bommel noted that the player’s personal circumstances and the tactical identity of Dutch football align perfectly with what the midfielder brings to the pitch.

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"He has to make the decision himself, but he lives not far away and Dutch football suits him," Van Bommel remarked. The Belgian boss highlighted the offensive philosophy that defines the league as a key factor. "The attacking way of playing football, always wanting to play football... That just fits him," the coach added.