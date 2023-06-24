Saying goodbye? Kevin De Bruyne & Nathan Ake meet up with Ilkay Gundogan on a boat on holiday as Man City captain closes in on Barcelona move

Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake met up with club captain Ilkay Gundogan on holiday ahead of his move to Barcelona.

Gundogan met Man City teammates on holiday

Set to join Barcelona in the summer

Will leave Man City after seven years

WHAT HAPPENED? After leading Manchester City to a historic treble this season, Ilkay Gundogan is all set to join Barcelona in the summer as a free agent. Ahead of his rumoured move to Catalonia, Gundogan caught up with teammates and friends Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake on holiday.

Instagram | kevindebruyne

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The German midfielder was Pep Guardiola's first signing as Manchester City boss in the summer of 2016. The 32-year-old who won 14 trophies in Manchester, is now all set to leave the club after seven years for a new challenge in Spain.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Manchester City players are now enjoying a well-deserved break after a brilliant season. They are expected to rejoin training by the second week of July as they are set to conduct pre-season training in South Korea and Japan starting July 23.