Kendrick Lamar watches Messi deliver masterclass in PSG win at the Parc des Princes

WHAT HAPPENED? The famous rapper watched on as Lionel Messi helped inspire his side to a comeback victory at Parc des Princes. The Argentine scored a lovely goal from outside the box before providing Neymar with a lovely assist as the French champions picked up another victory.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG had to work hard for the win, though, as they found themselves a goal down after three minutes. Troyes then went 2-1 up in the second half but were eventually overpowered as Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all got on the scoresheet.
WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Ligue 1 champions return to Champions League action in midweek when they take on Juventus in the final game of the group stage.