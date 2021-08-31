Kean returns to Juventus on two-year loan from Everton following Ronaldo departure

The forward has rejoined the Bianconeri two years on from his initial departure, and the Italian giants are obligated to buy him outright in 2023

Italy striker Moise Kean has returned to Juventus on loan from Everton for the next two seasons.

Kean initially left Juve to join Everton for €28 million (£24m/$33m) in the summer of 2019, but didn't make the impact in the Premier League supporters at Goodison Park had hoped for.

The 21-year-old was loaned to Paris Saint-Germain after a disappointing debut season with the Toffees and he impressed in France before returning to Merseyside in June, but the decision has now been taken for him to head back to Italy.

What has been said?

Kean has re-joined Juve on an initial two-year loan deal worth €7m, but the Italian giants have the obligation to buy him outright for €28m in 2023 with that fee set to be paid in instalments.

Juve confirmed Kean's arrival in an official statement, which reads: "Juventus Football Club announces that it has reached an agreement with Everton for the acquisition, on a temporary basis until 30 June 2023, of the player Moise Kean.

"The agreement provides for the obligation on the part of Juventus to definitively acquire the right to the player upon achieving certain sporting objectives during the 2022-23 season. The agreed consideration for the acquisition is €28m, payable in three financial years. In addition, cumulative bonuses of up to €3m upon the achievement of further objectives."

✍️ OFFICIAL | Moise Kean returns to Juventus! ⚪️⚫️#WelcomeBackMoise — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 31, 2021

Kean's record at Everton

Kean was restricted to just 39 appearances in all competitions for Everton over the past two years, with his latest outing coming in a 2-1 League Cup win against Huddersfield Town last week - during which he received a red card for misconduct.

The Italian frontman only managed to find the net on four occasions for the Toffees.

What will Kean bring to Juve?

Kean emerged as one of the most talented young strikers in Europe during in his first spell at Juve, scoring eight goals in his first 21 senior outings for the club.

He may have failed to build on that reputation at Everton, but he proved he can still deliver the goods in the final third during his short stint at PSG where he scored 17 in 41 games to help the club win two domestic trophies.

