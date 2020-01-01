Kanu backs Arsenal for Champions League qualification

Following Sunday’s win over Newcastle, the ex-Gunners star feels Mikel Arteta’s men can still secure a berth in Europe's top club competition

could still end up finishing high enough in the Premier League to secure qualification, despite their position in the log, according to Nwankwo Kanu.

The Gunners secured their first win since New Year's Day thanks to Sunday’s 4-0 defeat of at the Emirates Stadium.

After a tight first-half that ended 0-0, Mikel Arteta’s team raised their game in the second 45 minutes to secure maximum points after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette found the net.

Thanks to this result, Arsenal have now climbed to 10th in the top-flight standings after 26 fixtures, with six losses, 13 draws and just seven victories on their record.

Kanu - who won two Premier League titles during his time as a Gunner - believes a high finish is still very much up for grabs - while giving tips on how to achieve that.



'Why not? who says we can't?" Kanu told Goal when asked about Arsenal's chances of securing a Champions League spot.

“The first thing Arsenal must do is make good selections and don’t lose games.

“We have good strikers and that can help us win games. If we can beef up our defence and nobody scores against us then that is a plus.

“At the moment, we are getting draws but the time we start winning; the confidence level will be very high.”

Arteta’s side are unbeaten through their last eight games in all competitions, with four victories collected along the way.

They host in their next league outing. Before then, they visit the Karaiskakis Stadium for Thursday’s clash with Olympiacos.