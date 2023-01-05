Kane targets historic Spurs goal in derby date with Arsenal as Tottenham talisman closes in on Greaves record

Harry Kane would relish the opportunity to make history with Tottenham during a derby date with Arsenal as he closes in on a notable goal record.

England striker remains as prolific as ever

North London landmark now within reach

Readying himself for meeting with Gunners

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spurs striker bagged a brace in his latest Premier League outing against Crystal Palace, taking him to 264 efforts in total for north London heavyweights. That haul leaves Kane just two short of Jimmy Greaves’ all-time record for Spurs and, with arch-rivals Arsenal set to be faced on January 15, the England international admits that there would be no better occasion in which to hit an impressive personal landmark.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kane has told Standard Sport of chasing down Greaves’ record: “The derby would be a nice game [to break the record in], for sure, but I try not to think about records too much. It’s a really important game. Arsenal are top of the league and playing really well, so we’ll be ready for that. We’ve got to try to pick up some results ourselves and get some good momentum.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has returned to domestic action with three goals through as many games for Spurs, with a man that now sits level with Wayne Rooney as England’s all-time leading marksman looking to put the pain of missing a World Cup quarter-final penalty against France to the back of his mind. The 29-year-old added on bouncing back from that disappointment in Qatar: “After it [the penalty miss] happened, I just wanted to play again as quick as possible and get it out of my head. It’s something you have to deal with. I’ll probably remember it for the rest of my life, but that’s part of the game. It’s not going to affect me as a player or as a person. I’ll keep working hard to improve and it was nice to get our first win since coming back.”

WHAT NEXT? Kane’s remarkable strike rate for club and country also has him just two goals short of 200 in the Premier League, with the likelihood being that he will join Rooney and 260-goal Alan Shearer in an exclusive club at some point in the near future – with Arsenal, Manchester City and Fulham next on Spurs’ top-flight schedule.