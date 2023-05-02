Kai Havertz was stunned to see Thomas Tuchel sacked ‘out of nowhere’ & admits ‘everything’ has gone wrong for Chelsea

Kai Havertz admits that Thomas Tuchel’s sacking “out of nowhere” came as a big surprise, with “everything” going wrong for Chelsea in 2022-23.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have endured a season to forget, with Frank Lampard becoming their third manager of the campaign after Graham Potter was sent in the same direction as Tuchel after just 31 games at the helm. Chelsea have slumped into the bottom half of the Premier League table, with an early stumble out of the blocks under Tuchel – which led to the Champions League winner being ushered through the exits in September – setting the tone for what was to follow.

WHAT THEY SAID: Germany international forward Havertz has told kicker of Chelsea’s struggles and some big decisions on and off the pitch: “Everything that can go wrong went wrong for us this year. The season actually started relatively quietly. We had a change of ownership which was a big change for the club. And then Thomas Tuchel was fired, which of course always makes a difference in a team like this when you've been successful with a coach and he gets fired out of nowhere.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Havertz, who has only hit nine goals through 41 appearances in all competitions this season, added on the mindset Chelsea need to take into their final six games: “Now we have our backs to the wall and not (doing) very well in the table. Of course it's easy to find excuses. I'm not a fan of blaming everything on something else. At the end of the day. We're all professional footballers and we have to win a game sometimes.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea’s run-in will begin with a short trip to Arsenal on Tuesday, with that London derby date set to be followed by more testing clashes with Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle.