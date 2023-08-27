'Kai Havertz is the new Mesut Ozil… without the talent!' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told to stop 'messing around' with starting XI to accommodate ex-Chelsea forward

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has slammed Mikel Arteta for experimenting too much with his Arsenal lineup in order to fit in Kai Havertz.

Richard Keys slammed Arteta

Havertz another Ozil but without talent

Arsenal held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham

WHAT HAPPENED? The Germany international has had a tough start to life at Arsenal after joining them in the summer from Chelsea for £65 million. Mikel Arteta has used Havertz in a midfield three so far this season but he has so far struggled to adapt to the Gunners' manager's system. On Saturday against Fulham, Havertz squandered an easy chance to score and was then substituted in the 56th minute as Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham.

Keys did not hold back after the match as he slammed Arteta for messing around with his starting lineup to fit in Havertz, who according to the beIN Sports presenter, is just a less talented version of former Arsenal playmaker Ozil.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Keys said: "He got in great areas but the ball didn’t arrive… so did I yesterday and the ball didn’t arrive, so I was about as much use as this individual. No goals, and no assists in three games, but he got into some great areas. I didn’t think I’d find myself quoting Piers Morgan in this program ever, but I’m going to. Piers is right. [Arteta is being] too clever.

Article continues below

"Get back to a back four with all the things that made them strong last season and stop messing around. Now don’t jump down my throat when I say this, let me finish the statement: Havertz is the new Ozil… without the talent. And the reason I say that is because both are enigmas. They didn’t know what to do with Ozil so they sold him! And now they’ve gone and bought Havertz. I’m talking about under Arteta. Arteta couldn’t handle him. He’s like Guardiola, neither of them can handle big players with big personalities."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners came back from a goal down to take the lead in the match against Fulham only to give it away in the 87th minute when Palhinha found the back of the net to make sure the Cottagers left the Emirates Stadium with at least a point.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will now take on Manchester United in a high-octane Premier League clash on September 3.