Kai Havertz to Arsenal & Mateo Kovacic to Man City for £90m: Are Chelsea making a mistake selling to their Premier League rivals?

Chelsea are selling two of their first-team regulars to their Premier League rivals this summer - are they making a terrible mistake?

Chelsea need to trim their bloated squad and Mauricio Pochettino is wasting no time in doing so. Mateo Kovacic is closing in on a £25 million ($32m) switch to Manchester City, while Arsenal are on the verge of completing a £65m ($83m) move for Germany international Kai Havertz.

Neither player was at their best in a dismal 2022-23 campaign for the Blues but the decision to sell to Premier League rivals - with Mason Mount also likely to sign for Manchester United this summer - is likely to be questioned and criticised by supporters.

