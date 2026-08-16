Juventus raise their offer to sign Messi's friend

Juventus have raised their offer to complete one of the standout deals of the current summer transfer window.

According to the British newspaper "The Athletic", Aston Villa have received a fresh bid from Juventus for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, and the gap between the two clubs over the Argentine's valuation is now closing.

The Italian club are prepared to pay up to 10 million euros. That breaks down into an initial 7 million euros, plus a further 3 million euros tied to the team's success.

It still falls short of the guaranteed 10 million euros Villa are demanding. But the two parties are edging towards a compromise.

Personal terms with the 33-year-old, who plays for Argentina, will pose no problem whatsoever.

Saturday's report from "The Athletic" revealed Martinez is negotiating an exit from Aston Villa this summer, with the English club stepping up their pursuit of Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

For the second season running, the Argentine's future at Villa Park hangs in the balance.

Manchester United chased him last summer, tabling a loan offer in the closing stages of the window. Villa turned them down.

Under contract until 2029 after penning a new deal in August 2024, Martinez remains Argentina's first-choice goalkeeper.

He played 44 matches in all competitions last season, helping Aston Villa finish fourth in the Premier League and win the Europa League.