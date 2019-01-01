Juventus monitoring Verona's Kumbulla

The Serie A champions are keeping a close eye on the promising 19-year-old centre-back, who has earned plenty of praise for his performances this term

are keeping close tabs on Verona defender Marash Kumbulla, Goal understands.

The leaders have been impressed by the performances of the 19-year-old centre-back this season and, with an eye on the future, are monitoring his progress with a view to launching a bid for his services.

While the club have typically concentrated on top-end talent in recent transfer markets, they are ever watchful for the availability of young prospects, the category in which Kumbulla falls into.

He has played 10 times this season, nine times in Serie A and once in the , impressing with his excellent marking and elegance when in possession of the ball.

Having looked at home at the elite level, Juventus have become bewitched by the defender, who also holds an Italian passport, and are beginning to seriously evaluate their prospects of adding him to their ranks.

Juve, though, are not about to speed out of the blocks to sign the player. They are willing to bide their time on a move, with sporting director Fabio Paratici having shown an aptitude that few can rival with regards to timing deals.

Furthermore, the Serie A champions are not the only side keeping a close watch on the promising defender, with the competition for his signature likely to be intense.

This is music to the ears of Verona, who have yet to set a price for their prized asset and will be content to see a bidding war build up, driving the value of the player skywards in the process.

Article continues below

Juventus have become noted for the quality of their defensive play over the years, with figures such as Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci leaders in their rearguard.

In the summer, they completed a major coup in the transfer market as they added youngster Matthijs de Ligt to their ranks, beating off competition from and to sign the 20-year-old Dutch prospect, who had been a class act as the Amsterdammers reached the semi-finals last season.

De Ligt has played 12 times for his new club and has netted one goal, helping them to successive cleansheets in Serie A in their last two matches, against and Milan.