Finally! Juventus boss Max Allegri confirms Paul Pogba is ready to make long-awaited return from injury

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that Paul Pogba has recovered from injury and is in contention for selection.

Pogba set to return from injury

Missed the entire pre-season in the USA

Could play a limited role against Bologna

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder has figured in only 10 matches since he joined the Bianconeri as a free agent in the summer of 2022 from Manchester United. A knee problem forced him to go under the knife which saw him miss the entire pre-season in the United States. Although Pogba crossed the Atlantic with the squad he remained focused on a tailor-made fitness routine and refrained from training with the group.

However, Allegri has now confirmed that he has reached match fitness and underwent gruelling training sessions as part of his preparations for making a comeback.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Pogba is better. He had a good week and responded very well on Wednesday after a very intense training session. He is available tomorrow and he could be used," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Allegri was also pressed to comment on Romelu Lukaku's potential transfer to AS Roma and how it could impact the title race. But the manager abstained from giving his opinion and said: "I don’t know if he’ll go to Roma, I only know that we have five strikers who I am very happy with. I can’t be the judge of what other teams do. When the market ends, we’ll have more clarity.”

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Pogba is indeed used, and in what capacity, when Juventus take on Bologna at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.