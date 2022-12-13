Jurgen who? Lallana had to ‘Google’ Klopp following appointment as Liverpool manager

Adam Lallana has admitted that he had to “Google” Jurgen Klopp following the German’s appointment as Liverpool manager in October 2015.

Reds made managerial change in 2015

German coach has delivered major honours

Ex-England international is now a big fan

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds found themselves in the market for a new boss after taking the decision to sever ties with Brendan Rodgers. A man that had enjoyed considerable success with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund was lured to English football, but Lallana still had to investigate who his new boss was and what ‘gegenpressing’ meant.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lallana, who joined Liverpool in 2014 and spent six years at Anfield, has said in the new docuseries, 'JURGEN', which is being produced by the Anfield Wrap: “I remember being on international duty and him getting announced. I remember typing his name into Google and seeing what type of football he liked. Because obviously, I had a tough first year and I was looking to kick on in my Liverpool career. I remember it saying he likes gegenpressing and I was like, 'what's gegenpressing?' You look at it and it was almost like a form of counter-pressing and running, and I thought that's the type of football I like playing. He thrives off and wants his team to play with emotion. There's no better way than setting the example as a manager which is what he did day in, day out.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lallana took in 178 appearances for Liverpool, many of them under Klopp, and left for Brighton in 2020 as a Champions League and Premier League title winner.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool have been urged to get back to their gegenpressing best in 2022-23, with an inconsistent start to the season leaving them sixth in the Premier League table ahead of a return to top-flight action away at Aston Villa on December 26.