Jurgen Klopp speaks out on Jordan Henderson's proposed move from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq

Jurgen Klopp spoke his mind on Jordan Henderson's imminent move to Al-Ettifaq after Liverpool's friendly win over Karlsruher.

WHAT HAPPENED? Although the Reds skipper has travelled with his team-mates to Germany, he was not part of the matchday squad that beat the Bundesliga 2 side 4-2. The England international is closing in on a move to Steven Gerrard's side in a £12 million (€13m/$15m) deal and Klopp refused to comment on the transfer until it is official. However, the manager made it crystal clear that he has given his consent to the deal.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There’s actually nothing to say. As long as things are not really finally decided, we don’t have to talk about it. There will be a moment when we probably have to talk about it, but it’s not now. I don’t know that anything is decided, which means nothing to say at the moment," he told reporters.

"But that’s even better for you (media) because you can speculate, which is much more fun! If I say something then it’s finished! In the end, all of these decisions are made by me. And because I respect the players a lot, it’s usually with consent. It was in this case, and it is all fine," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson is set to earn a reported figure of around £700,000-per-week if he signs with Al-Ettifaq. However, the move has been marred by controversy after Kop Outs, a local LGBTQ+ group, expressed their "concern" over the transfer, as Saudi Arabia is a country with staunch anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs and Henderson has always been a strong advocate of the community's rights.

WHAT NEXT? Henderson is expected to complete his move to Al-Ettifaq in the next few days and might not be involved when Liverpool play Furth on Monday in their second pre-season friendly.