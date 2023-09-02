Will Mohamed Salah stay at Liverpool? Jurgen Klopp insists talisman is 'super committed' despite potential £200m Al-Ittihad bid

Brendan Madden
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2023-24Getty
LiverpoolMohamed SalahTransfersPro LeaguePremier LeagueJ. KloppAl Ittihad

Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah is 'super committed' to Liverpool despite the prospect of a £200m ($252m) bid from Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

  • Huge bid imminent
  • Klopp adamant Salah not for sale
  • Saudi clubs can sign until September 7

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool boss remains adamant that the Egyptian forward is not for sale despite a bid reported to be in the region of £200m from the Saudi Pro league club. Klopp also declared that he has no concerns over Salah's focus over the coming weeks.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told newspaper journalists ahead of Sunday's fixture against Aston Villa: "Mo is super committed, really in training fully there. And in the leadership meetings this week he was fully in. I have to deal with facts, and my fact is: ‘All good, we are here and everything is fine' ".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the Saudi transfer window open for another week, there may well be a testing period to come for both the player and the club. Al-Ittihad's bid is likely to prove tempting for 31-year-old Salah in terms of salary.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Mohamed-Salah(C)GettyImages

Next matches

Juergen Klopp, Manager of LiverpoolGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Liverpool will turn their focus to hosting Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday.

