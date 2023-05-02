Another touchline ban for Jurgen Klopp? Liverpool boss charged by FA for post-Tottenham spat with referee Paul Tierney

Jurgen Klopp was notified by the FA on Tuesday that he has been charged for his actions after Liverpool's 4-3 win over Tottenham this past weekend.

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp could be sanctioned for his comments about Paul Tierney after Liverpool's dramatic victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

“We have our history with Tierney, I really don’t know what he has against us," he told reporters at the time. "He has said there [are] no problems but that cannot be true. How he looks at me, I don’t understand it. In England nobody has to clarify these situations, it’s really tricky and hard to understand. What he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not OK.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The FA, which already banned Klopp for a game earlier this term, does not permit coaches or players to question match officials to reporters.

Klopp has since followed his initial tirade against Tierney with a deeper explanation of his actions, claiming: "What I said a couple of things I shouldn't have said but lying was not involved."

WHAT THEY SAID: "Liverpool FC's Jurgen Klopp has been charged following their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 30 April," wrote the FA in a statement. "It is alleged that the manager's comments regarding the match official during post-match media interviews constitutes improper conduct in that they imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the referee, and/or are personal/offensive, and/or bring the game into disrepute. Jurgen Klopp has until Friday 5 May to provide a response."

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP? The manager must respond to the FA by Friday, with any comments he makes about the allegations taken into account when a potential punishment is determined.