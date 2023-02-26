Darwin Nunez is battling an ongoing shoulder issue, Jurgen Klopp revealed, as he explained why the striker missed Liverpool's draw at Crystal Palace.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool were lacking an edge up front in their 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park, with Nunez's absence proving vital. Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota started alongside Mo Salah in Klopp's front three but the visitors were blunt and undeserving of all three points.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Darwin against Newcastle when he fouled Trippier... yeah, his shoulder, then it was OK with an injection against [Real] Madrid because there's no structural damage, it's very painful, but the day after the Madrid game he got another knock there and after the game he couldn't move the arm at all.

"So, we have to see how long that will take but that was the reason for him, and Joe Gomez had a muscle [injury]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez, although criticised by some since arriving at Anfield, had struck two goals in his past two appearances and has 12 in all competitions for the club.

The draw at Palace continued Liverpool's indifferent form, with Klopp's side recording a victory in just three of their past 11 matches. They are now six points off fourth-placed Tottenham, who play their game in hand against Chelsea on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's side return to Anfield in midweek to host Wolves, before a huge home clash against in-form Manchester United next Sunday, in which they'll adopt the unfamiliar role of underdogs.