'They will have to suffer' - Julio Cesar backs Inter to channel 2010 Mourinho spirit and frustrate Barcelona in crunch Champions League clash

Julio Cesar has detailed the ways in which Inter can repeat the heroics of 2010 to record a famous win against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Teams face off at Camp Nou on Wednesday

Inter beat Barca 1-0 at San Siro last week

Inzaghi's side second in Group C behind Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian goalkeeper was part of the team, led by Jose Mourinho, that claimed one of the most famous European triumphs of all time. Having secured a 3-1 win in the first leg of the 2009-10 semi-final, they returned to Camp Nou and were only beaten 1-0 against arguably the greatest club side ever. He has likened that game to the one coming up between the two teams on Wednesday evening.

WHAT HE SAID: “This is a different game, we can’t put a semifinal and a group-stage game on the same level," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Obviously, Inter will have to keep their nerves as we did. I think Inter need a solid performance, with organization, and can even play to win. They’ll have some chances and will have to make the most of them. They will suffer for sure, but they’ll have to resist.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A win at Camp Nou would secure Inter's place in the knockout stages, permitting Viktoria Plzen are unable to beat Bayern. A draw would also be hugely beneficial for the Serie A giants but a defeat would throw their chances of progression future into serious doubt.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? With Barcelona facing Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday, Inter may well be handed an advantage in the form of the team chosen by Xavi on Wednesday.