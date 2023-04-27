Julian Nagelsmann urged to join Tottenham by ex-Man Utd boss Ralph Rangnick: ‘It could be a very, very exciting story’

Julian Nagelsmann has been urged to join Tottenham by Ralph Rangnick in what could turn out to "be a very, very exciting story".

Tottenham looking for a new manager

Nagelsmann is on their shortlist

Rangnick feels Nagelsmann should take up the offer

WHAT HAPPENED? After showing the door to Antonio Conte in March, Tottenham have also gotten rid of Cristian Stellini in the wake of the team's devastating 6-1 hammering by Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ryan Mason has been given the opportunity to lead the London outfit in an interim capacity until the end of the season as the top brass continues their hunt for a permanent manager. Nagelsmann is believed to feature at the top of the priority list for Spurs and former Manchester United manager Rangnick hopes that his fellow German takes up the offer as the Lilly Whites are an "exciting club".

He has also suggested Spurs back the manager with a sporting director to further support him in his efforts.

WHAT THEY SAID: “This is not a club where they expect you to be at the top immediately. So it could be a very, very exciting story. Tottenham are an exciting club in many ways," Rangnick told Sky Germany.

"They’ve one of the best stadiums in the world. They have one of the best training facilities, and Daniel Levy, who has run the club for many, many years. If Tottenham really want Julian Nagelsmann, it’d be important to have a sporting director there to support him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nagelsmann is already considering the offer but has put down two conditions before making the move. According to The Independent, the former Bayern Munich manager is reluctant to immediately start working and prefers to wait until the summer. He also wants assurance from the management that he will have a "decisive say" in the club's transfer business.

As a backup, Tottenham are considering Arne Slot for the managerial post as the tactician has led Feyenoord to the top of the Eredivisie this season and into the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they fell to AS Roma.

WHAT NEXT? Mason has his task cut out as Tottenham are set to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday evening.