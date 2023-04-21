Julian Nagelsmann has reacted to speculation he has pulled out of the race to become the next permanent manager of Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's search for a new manager is continuing, although Nagelsmann is no longer thought to be in the running. The Blues had met the former Bayern man for talks and had even reportedly spoken to the Bavarian giants about the possibility of paying compensation. Nagelsmann has now been asked about the speculation over his future and offered up a pretty cryptic response.

WHAT THEY SAID: "To cancel something, you have to commit to something," he told Sky Sports Germany in response to reports he has withdrawn from the race to be the next Chelsea manager.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The list of potential targets to take over from interim manager Frank Lampard appears to be decreasing. Burnley manager Vincent Kompany and former Tottenham and PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino remain options, along with one other unnamed coach. Nagelsmann, meanwhile, has previously been linked with a move to Tottenham to replace Antonio Conte.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea's search of a new manager will continue, with the team not back in action until Wednesday against Brentford in the Premier League.