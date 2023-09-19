Julian Nagelsmann to take over as Germany head coach until Euro 2024 - with ex-Bayern Munich manager accepting huge pay cut after finally cutting ties with Bundesliga champions

Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly set to take over as Germany's new head coach until Euro 2024, after accepting a huge pay cut.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Bayern Munich manager, who is still under contract at the club despite being sacked in March, is all set to join the German national team as their head coach until Euro 2024, according to Bild. Bayern will terminate Nagelsmann's agreement so that he can officially replace Hansi Flick as Die Mannschaft's new manager.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report adds that Nagelsmann will take a huge pay cut to join the national team as he will receive around €4 million in wages from the German FA (DFB). The amount pales in significance when compared to the €20m he could have made by seeing out his contract with Bayern until 2026.

WHAT NEXT? Nagelsmann and the DFB have already reached an agreement in principle and the final details of his contract will be finalised in the next few days. His first match in charge of Germany could be against the USMNT in an international friendly on October 14.