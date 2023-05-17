Julian Nagelsmann was Chelsea’s first choice but ex-Bayern boss made ‘the right decision’ not to move, claims manager’s agent

Chelsea were in contact with Julian Nagelsmann shortly after his departure from Bayern Munich, but could not reach an agreement with the 35-year-old.

Chelsea wanted Nagelsmann

But ex-Bayern boss pulled out of contention

Mauricio Pochettino set to take over

WHAT HAPPENED? Nagelsmann's agent Volker Struth has claimed that the former Bayern man was Chelsea's top choice to replace Graham Potter as manager. Nagelsmann pulled out of the race to take over at Stamford Bridge in April but Struth says he could have had the job if he had really wanted the move.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He was their number one [choice], that was our information. I believe it would have happened if he had wanted it,” Struth told Bild’s Phrasenmaher podcast. “I can confirm that Chelsea were quick to call [after Nagelsmann’s departure from Bayern]. There were some phone conversations."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Struth also believes that Nagelsmann made the right choice by opting not to move to the Premier League club.

“It was the right decision [by Nagelsmann] not to go there," he added. "It’s a club in troubled waters at the moment. And their transfer policy, spending a few hundred million euros, has raised expectations that need to be met. There were also some other issues.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have endured a difficult campaign and languish down in 11th place in the table. However, the Blues are now set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as the club's next permanent manager. The former Tottenham manager will sign a three-year contract and take over from interim boss Frank Lampard at the end of the season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have just three fixtures left to play in the Premier League this season. The Blues head to Manchester City on Sunday before taking on Manchester United at Old Trafford four days later. Chelsea's final game of what has been a miserable campaign is at home to Newcastle on May 28.