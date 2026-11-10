'It didn’t sit very well' - Julian Alvarez's Atletico Madrid teammates 'annoyed' by public transfer plea to join Barcelona

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Julian Alvarez’s public transfer demand caused significant frustration within the Atletico Madrid dressing room, according to team-mate Alex Baena. The Argentina forward pushed for a summer move to Barcelona, leading to internal tension and a hostile reception from supporters at the Metropolitano.

Advertisement

Alvarez transfer demands angered Atletico team-mates

Alvarez's public plea to leave Atletico caused significant unrest among his team-mates. The Argentina international expressed a strong desire to secure a transfer away from the club in June, publicly stating that a move would be best for all parties.

Barcelona emerged as the primary suitors for the highly-rated forward. Joan Laporta confirmed the Catalan club's interest in August, but Atletico firmly refused to sanction a sale during a drawn-out summer saga. The failed transfer resulted in a difficult situation for Alvarez in the Spanish capital. He faced intense scrutiny from supporters and sparked frustration from his colleagues inside the dressing room.

Baena reveals dressing room frustrations

Spain midfielder Baena has now shed light on exactly how the squad reacted to the transfer saga. Speaking to Cadena SER on Monday night, he admitted that Alvarez's public approach caused unnecessary friction behind the scenes.

"It feels a bit strange when a team-mate says publicly that he wants to leave," Baena explained during the radio interview. "It didn’t sit very well with us. I can understand a player having doubts if a club like Barca or Real Madrid comes in for you, but, ultimately, it was the way he went about it that really annoyed us at Atletico."

Advertisement Advertisement

Rebuilding relationships at the Metropolitano

Alvarez eventually apologised to Atletico fans in October following his controversial summer comments. While the intense whistling from the Metropolitano crowd at the start of the season has slightly subsided, some hostility remains clearly audible during matches. Despite the initial anger, Baena insists the squad is completely ready to move forward together.

Related Topics

"We would have supported him regardless of what he decided to do," the midfielder added. "The important thing is that he is with us now, and we need to show him all the affection in the world."

Simeone backs his star forward

Diego Simeone is also eager to put the disruption behind them and focus entirely on the current campaign. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, the manager stated that the club is patiently waiting for the striker to return to his best form.

Advertisement

"He's a great player and we love him," Simeone told reporters. The Argentine coach will rely heavily on his forward.