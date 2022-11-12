News Matches
J. Bellingham

WATCH: Jude Bellingham warms up for World Cup with world-class Dortmund assist

Gill Clark
3:40 AM IST 12/11/22
Jude Bellingham 2022-23
England midfielder Jude Bellingham looks in great shape ahead of the World Cup after coming up with a brilliant assist for Borussia Dortmund.
  • Dortmund at Gladbach
  • Last game before World Cup
  • Bellingham tees up Brandt

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham warmed up for the World Cup in some style on Friday, setting up Brandt to equalise for Dortmund at Borussia Monchengladbach. BVB went on to suffer a 4-2 defeat, in their final game before the World Cup, but England fans can take comfort from the fact that Bellingham is heading to Qatar in strong form.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has impressed again for Dortmund this season, with his performances ensuring he's become Real Madrid's top transfer target ahead of the 2023-24 season. The 19-year-old will also be hoping to make an impact at the World Cup and is expected to be a starter for the Three Lions in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? The 19-year-old is now set to join the England squad for the World Cup. Gareth Southgate's side open up their campaign against Iran on November 21.

