adidas unveils the Icon Takeover collection – a statement drop celebrating football’s next generation of global stars, with Jude Bellingham and Trinity Rodman front and centre. Headlining the launch are two standout silhouettes: the Jude Bellingham Predator and the Trinity Rodman F50 Sparkfusion, blending elite performance tech with unmistakable cultural identity.

Built around the seasonal mantras 'Red, White and Jude', and 'Stars in Stripes', the Icon Takeover captures Bellingham’s arrival on American soil as both a footballing force and a modern style icon. From tunnel fits to post-match moments, Jude represents confidence, composure, and authenticity, a player equally at home dictating games as he is setting the tone off the pitch.

The Jude Bellingham Predator gives an adidas classic a contemporary edge. A crisp white base is paired with white Three Stripes outlined in black, a striking blue PREDATOR logo on the lateral side, and a heritage-inspired blue fold-over tongue, finished with a red adidas logo. Personal touches come via Jude’s logo on the heel in blue and red, while a white soleplate with blue detailing rounds off a boot built for control, precision, and decisive moments.

Alongside it, the Trinity Rodman F50 Sparkfusion is all about speed, energy, and expression. Designed with a white base, the boot features blue Three Stripes that fade into red, layered with dynamic blue and red line detailing throughout. A white soleplate with matching accents underlines its explosive performance credentials, while signature hits include the blue F50 logo on the forefoot, a blue adidas logo above the lower laces, and Rodman’s own logo on the heel, finished with the red Sparkfusion mark.

Beyond the boots, the Icon Takeover collection extends into a wider lifestyle and performance range – from Predator and Tiro matchday staples to Originals streetwear inspired by American iconography and post-game fits. Together, it signals a new era of football style: bold, confident, and unapologetically modern.

The Jude Bellingham Predator and Trinity Rodman F50 Sparkfusion, alongside the wider adidas Icon Takeover apparel collection, are available now at adidas, selected retailers, and online.