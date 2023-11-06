Jude Bellingham sends out positive message after injuring shoulder in Real Madrid's draw with Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has reacted to Sunday's draw against Rayo where he suffered a shoulder injury.

Bellingham suffers shoulder problem

Injury not thought to be too serious

England star offers positive update

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham picked up a shoulder injury against Rayo on Sunday and required lengthy treatment on the pitch before eventually continuing. Despite seeming to be in pain, he was able to play the 90 minutes despite being seen wearing a strapping on his shoulder in the second half. Bellingham's injury is not major, according to Carlo Ancelotti, and he may be available for their Champions League match against Braga. The 2023 Kopa award winner has now offered a further update and appears in good spirits. "Just missed that final touch last night, no drama. Stick together, stay positive and move on," he wrote on X.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid's goalless draw means that surprise package Girona have taken the lead of the league standings as they have 31 points after 12 matchdays, two ahead of Bellingham's side and four ahead of Barcelona.

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid will next face off against SC Braga in the Champions League on Wednesday, November 8.