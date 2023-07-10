When will Jude Bellingham make his Real Madrid debut? New signing could be forced to wait to make bow for Los Blancos - but it will come against Barcelona

Jude Bellingham is expected to make his debut for Real Madrid when they take on arch-rivals Barcelona on pre-season tour in the USA later in July.

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder arrived at the club's training ground on Monday for the first time since he joined from Borussia Dortmund in a transfer worth £88 million ($110m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 19-year-old finished last season with a knee injury, which kept him out of England's Euro 2024 qualifying matches earlier in the summer. Despite his insistence to Marca that he is "ready to play" and that his knee is in "perfect condition", he may have to wait to make his first appearance for the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bellingham will travel to the United States with his team-mates as they commence their pre-season tour later this month, but he is expected to sit out their first two matches, against AC Milan and Manchester United. Instead, AS claims he will likely make his debut when they face Barcelona in Dallas on July 29.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADRID? The Spanish giants have begun training with several first-team members and will begin their tour of the United States with a match against Milan on July 24.