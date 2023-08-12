A perfect start for Jude Bellingham! English midfielder scores gorgeous goal on La Liga debut for Real Madrid

Peter McVitie
Jude Belliingham Real Madrid 2023-24Getty
J. BellinghamReal MadridAthletic Club vs Real MadridAthletic ClubPrimera División

Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid career got off to a wonderful start as the midfielder scored in the Whites' first La Liga game of the season.

  • Bellingham scored vs Athletic Club
  • Goal comes on competitive debut
  • Joined from Dortmund in €103m deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international lifted the ball over goalkeeper Unai Simon to double Madrid's lead to 2-0.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal marks a fantastic start to life in Spain for the 19-year-old, who joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €103 million (£88m/$110m).

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Carlo Ancelotti's team are next in action against Almeria on August 19.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

363343 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 142326Jude Bellingham
  • 41304Christopher Nkunku
  • 25910Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 26337Mason Mount
  • 14898Sandro Tonali
  • 46649Other
363343 Votes
Article continues below