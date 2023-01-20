Jude Bellingham contract: Borussia Dortmund star's wages, deal expiry date & release clause

The English youngster has developed into a key figure at Signal Iduna Park and how in-demand he is in the transfer market reflects that

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation ever since he joined Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

The English youngster became an integral part of the German side quickly as he appeared 46 times in all competitions in the 2020/21 campaign, scoring four times and providing four assists.

With every passing year, he is growing in stature and of late has become a sensation in the transfer market with some European giants chasing the midfielder.

But what are the terms of his existing employment deal? GOAL takes a look…

How much does Jude Bellingham earn at Borussia Dortmund?

Dortmund secured his services in 2020 on an initial £25 million ($33m) transfer, making him the most expensive 17-year-old in the history of the game.

He joined the club on a five-year deal and currently earns €1.3 million per year in wages as per Marca.

But he is expected to get a substantial raise in pay if and when he moves to one of the European giants who have been linked with him.

When does Jude Bellingham’s contract at Borussia Dortmund expire?

His current contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season, but h is expected to move next summer.

Dortmund are determined to retain their most prized possession as confirmed by their sporting director Sebastian Kehl recently.

He told Kicker: "Jude has made an incredible development here. With the way he plays football, his fighting spirit and his commitment, he has become a real Borussia player who identifies very much with BVB.

"I can't say today if and when that will be the case with Jude, and from a purely sporting point of view I would be stupid to want to give up Jude Bellingham. We'll talk to him and his parents in due course. There is currently no pressure. Jude wants to concentrate fully on football. And by the way, there are no offers at all."

The England international is currently the fourth-most valued footballer on the planet after Kylian Mbappe, Erling Halland and Vinicius Jr.

His estimated valuation as per Transfermarkt is €110m.

What is Jude Bellingham's release clause?

While there is no release clause in Bellingham's existing contract with Dortmund, the club reportedly value the midfielder at €150m as per The Athletic.

Four clubs, namely Real Madrid, Liverpool, PSG and Manchester City are currently in the race to sign the youngster with the Los Blancos being the favourites to land him.