Good riddance! Jude Bellingham annoyed Borussia Dortmund team-mates so much that they're glad he left for Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund players are reportedly glad that Jude Bellingham left for Real Madrid as the midfielder always wanted to be the centre of attention.

Bellingham joined Real Madrid in the summer

BVB players happy with his departure

Allegedly felt overshadowed by Haaland

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Bild, Dortmund players believe that Bellingham felt that he was being overshadowed by Erling Haaland and went on to applaud the fans on his own rather than with his team-mates after games. He was asked to lead the team on several occasions last season but his fellow mates felt that he had little leadership qualities and was moody, which created tensions within the squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Some of the players even questioned his behaviour with some of his other colleagues as he allegedly was not too kind on a few occasions. The report mentions that he insulted Nico Schulz after Dortmund were knocked out by Rangers in the Europa League in 2021-22. According to lip readers, he reportedly said, "You can't play a f***ing pass, you're f***ing s**t! Every damn time!"

AND WHAT'S MORE: It was not an isolated incident and there were many occasions when Bellingham reportedly snapped at his team-mates in the previous season. However, things have improved under new club skipper Emre Can as he is believed to have brought a refreshing spirit to the dressing room. Bellingham's replacement, former United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, is also liked by his co-stars whereas other senior players such as Sebastian Haller have taken up more serious roles in the team council for English-speaking players.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham has settled well in his new surroundings after Madrid agreed to pay an initial €103 million (£89m/$110m), though that figure could rise by a further €30m (£26m/$32m) if certain targets are met. He scored in Madrid's La Liga opener against Athletic Club and would look to repeat his heroics in the second game at Almeria.