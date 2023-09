Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will not feature in Carlo Ancelotti's starting line-up against Las Palmas on Wednesday evening.

Attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz is set to take Bellingham's spot in the starting XI. The English midfielder had started all seven of Madrid's previous games this season, and played 620 minutes across those fixtures. But he will watch Madrid from the bench on Tuesday, with Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and the now-fit Vinicius Jr also named among the substitutes.

