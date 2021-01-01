Jovic matches Madrid goal tally in 28-minute Frankfurt cameo

The forward quickly rediscovered his best form back in the Bundesliga, scoring twice in his first match since leaving the Merengue

It was as if he had never been away.

Luka Jovic has endured a dismal start to his career but was quickly back among the goals at .

Having failed to impress in a season and a half in following a €60 million (£53.5m/$73m) transfer from Eintracht to Madrid, Jovic headed back to Frankfurt on loan this week.

More teams

And a second debut swiftly followed, with Jovic called from the bench after 62 minutes at home to .

The game was all square at 1-1 at the time, with Andre Silva's first-half opener immediately cancelled out by Matthew Hoppe, the teenager whose hat-trick last week had secured Schalke's first win in 31 matches.

There was to be no second straight success for the strugglers, however, as Jovic required only 10 minutes to restore Eintracht's lead, hammering Filip Kostic's cutback into the roof of the net.

The loanee then made the points safe in stoppage time as he moved inside past Ozak Kabak to again finish right-footed and clinch a 3-1 win.

Sunday's win lifts Frankfurt to seventh in the Bundesliga standings, and extends their winning run in the German top flight to four matches after going nine games without a win in a torrid run that lasted from the beginning of October to the middle of December.

Another victory on Wednesday away to would leave them just short of the places, depending on how Leverkusen and Dortmund, currently three points ahead, fare in their own midweek fixtures.

2 - Luka Jovic has scored 2 goals in 28 minutes for @eintracht_eng , as many as in 32 games for Real Madrid. Comeback. #SGES04 #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/L7S4m1jf1e — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) January 17, 2021

"You can tell that the air here is good for him," sporting director Fredi Bobic told Sky Sport afterwards. "The goals were top class, the whole process. That is a great art.

Article continues below

"I always get annoyed that I always have to sell the best players. Now he's back for a short time. That's what I'm most happy about."

With just two La Liga goals to his name, the brace meant Jovic had netted as many times in 28 minutes back in the Bundesliga as in 32 matches for Madrid in all competitions.

The strikes came from Jovic's only two shots on Sunday, while he also completed 17 of his 18 passes in a lively display.