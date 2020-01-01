Jota beats Alexander-Arnold to win inaugural ePremier League

The Wolves forward guided his team to the first title in the eSports series on FIFA 20 with a golden goal victory over the Liverpool defender

Diogo Jota has won the inaugural ePremier League title after guiding to victory over Trent Alexander-Arnold's thanks to a golden goal.

Wolves, controlled by Portuguese forward Jota, won 2-1 after extra time, striking into the roof of the net to claim the win over the international, who was playing as the real-life Premier League leaders.

Alexander-Arnold had taken the lead in the first half through a Georginio Wijnaldum header, however Jota equalised after the break through Adama Traore, before the virtual Raul Jimenez proved as deadly as the real Mexican striker to win the game and the tournament.

Jota told the Premier League website: "Congratulations to Trent, he’s a good player, and congratulations to Wolves – we won.

"Trent is a very good player and that’s why the final was so tight. I reached the final third quite often, but he was always guessing what I was going to do before I shot, so it was a very tough game.

"This is the best way to finish the tournament. It can be unfair, but in this case it wasn’t because I did play very well in the second match. It was a tight game and it could have gone either way, but I was closer to winning by the Golden Goal."

Alexander-Arnold said: "I was happy to get to the final and I’m obviously gutted not to win it, but Diogo did really well.

"It was a good game. He’s very difficult to break down and he’s patient defensively. I did quite well against him, but he probably deserved to win that last game because of the chances he created."

Alexander-Arnold had beaten his England team mate Raheem Sterling, playing as , 3-2 to get to the final, while Jota had crushed Dwight McNeil's 4-1.

Representatives of all 20 Premier League clubs faced off in a knock-out FIFA 20 video game tournament, organised to fill the gap caused by the suspension of English football amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Several notable Premier League stars took part, including Manchester City winger Sterling and forward Wilfried Zaha, along with Alexander-Arnold and Jota.

The competition was all for a good cause, with prize money going to #PlayersTogether, the brainchild of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson which aims to generate funds for the National Health Service and other organisations committed to fighting coronavirus.