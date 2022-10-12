Jota backs Darwin Nunez to prove he's back to his best at Liverpool

Diogo Jota has backed Darwin Nunez to prove he is back to his best after a slightly underwhelming start to life at Liverpool.

Jota said Nunez is 'back'

Uruguayan scored against Arsenal

Ended six-match goalless streak

WHAT HAPPENED? Nunez suffered a somewhat faltering start to life at Liverpool. After a goal and an assist on his debut he was sent off against Crystal Palace at Anfield and has since struggled to regain a starting place. Performances against Rangers and Arsenal may have been a turning point and team-mate Jota backs him to show he has the quality to succeed at Liverpool.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters, Jota said: “In life we ​​have to overcome things. As everyone saw, he started very well and people thought he had no problems adapting, but maybe it took a few more games to show the level he had shown last season at Benfica. Now he's back, he's scored, and he's feeling better, and the team is understanding his game better. This is good for everyone and tomorrow [today] will give more evidence."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp could really do with Nunez showing exactly why Liverpool spent big money on him in the summer as standout forward Luis Diaz is set for an extended stay on the sidelines with a knee injury. Jota himself is yet to score for Liverpool this season and Mohamed Salah has been below par for his standards.

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNEZ? Liverpool take a trip to Ibrox to face Rangers on Wednesday night before they host Manchester City in the Premier League. Injury to Diaz suggests Nunez will be given an extended run in the team as they look to score more goals.